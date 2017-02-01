Feb 1 Amaya Inc:

* Amaya makes additional payment on deferred purchase price

* Has made an additional payment of $75 million on its outstanding deferred purchase price obligation for its acquisition of rational group

* Intends to pay outstanding balance over course of 2017 from unrestricted cash on its balance sheet and cash flow from operations

* Remaining deferred purchase price obligation is approximately $122.5 million

* Also made about $6 million advance payment of 3-months of non-refundable late payment fees related to unpaid balance of deferred purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: