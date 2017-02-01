BRIEF-India's Bannari Amman Spinning Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 20.5 million rupees versus 15.2 million rupees year ago
Feb 1 Bayn Europe AB :
* Undersigns two Letter of intent (LoI) and expands its distribution partnership in Switzerland and Greece
* Signed LoI with a Swiss and a Greek company, Prochem AG and Paxman respectively
* Both LoI include distribution of Bayn solution product EUREBA and are effective from January 2017 for initial period of up to 6 months
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Mr Price Group Ltd posted a 12 percent drop in full-year earnings, the first drop in annual profit since 2001, as consumers struggle in a sluggish economy.