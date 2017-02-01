BRIEF-India's Bannari Amman Spinning Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 20.5 million rupees versus 15.2 million rupees year ago
Feb 1 Intersport Polska SA :
* Reports Jan. 2017 revenue at 22.0 million zlotys ($5.48 million), down 10.7 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0147 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Mr Price Group Ltd posted a 12 percent drop in full-year earnings, the first drop in annual profit since 2001, as consumers struggle in a sluggish economy.