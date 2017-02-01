BRIEF-Tera Probe says outcome of TOB offered by Powertech Technology's unit
* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc acquired 4.4 million shares of the co during the period from April 17 to May 29
Feb 1 Schweizer Electronic AG :
* Supervisory board revoked appointment of dr Maren Schweizer as member and as chairperson of management board of Schweizer Electronic AG with immediate effect
* Business units operations, sales & marketing, global supply chain and division systems for which dr Maren Schweizer was responsible will be managed by members of board nicolas-Fabian Schweizer and Marc Bunz until further notice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc acquired 4.4 million shares of the co during the period from April 17 to May 29
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.