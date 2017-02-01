Feb 1 Schweizer Electronic AG :

* Supervisory board revoked appointment of dr Maren Schweizer as member and as chairperson of management board of Schweizer Electronic AG with immediate effect

* Business units operations, sales & marketing, global supply chain and division systems for which dr Maren Schweizer was responsible will be managed by members of board nicolas-Fabian Schweizer and Marc Bunz until further notice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)