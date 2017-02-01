Feb 1 (Reuters) -
* Hamilton Lane Inc files for IPO of up to $200 million -
SEC filing
* Hamilton Lane Inc - Intend to apply to list its Class A
common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol "HLNE"
* Hamilton Lane Inc - J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley among
underwriters to IPO
* Hamilton Lane Inc - Underwriters to IPO also include
Goldman Sachs, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Wells Fargo Securities
* Hamilton Lane - Intend to use portion of IPO proceeds to
purchase membership units in Hamilton Lane Advisors from certain
of its existing owners
* Hamilton Lane - Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely
for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee
Source text: (bit.ly/2jvLWRG)