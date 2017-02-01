BRIEF-Tera Probe says outcome of TOB offered by Powertech Technology's unit
* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc acquired 4.4 million shares of the co during the period from April 17 to May 29
Feb 1 Linedata Services SA :
* Q4 revenue EUR 43.7 million ($46.98 million) versus EUR 46.3 million year ago
* Expects a slightly better EBITDA for 2016 than for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc acquired 4.4 million shares of the co during the period from April 17 to May 29
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.