BRIEF-Tera Probe says outcome of TOB offered by Powertech Technology's unit
* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc acquired 4.4 million shares of the co during the period from April 17 to May 29
Feb 1 (Reuters) -
* Kickstarter - acquires Huzza; opens first international office based in Vancouver, Canada Source text : kck.st/2jDwRZe
* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc acquired 4.4 million shares of the co during the period from April 17 to May 29
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.