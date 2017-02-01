BRIEF-Tera Probe says outcome of TOB offered by Powertech Technology's unit
* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc acquired 4.4 million shares of the co during the period from April 17 to May 29
Feb 1 LSI Software SA :
* Buys Przedsiebiorstwo Projektowo-Wdrozeniowego GiP Sp. z o.o (GiP) for 4.65 million zlotys ($1.16 million) plus the value of FY 2016 dividend paid by GIP to LSI Software
* Finance GIP acqusition with own funds and investment loan of 1.8 million zlotys
* GiP is an IT firm founded in 1989 and it also owns shares in hotel and gastronomy segments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0126 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc acquired 4.4 million shares of the co during the period from April 17 to May 29
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.