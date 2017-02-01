Feb 1 LSI Software SA :

* Buys Przedsiebiorstwo Projektowo-Wdrozeniowego GiP Sp. z o.o (GiP) for 4.65 million zlotys ($1.16 million) plus the value of FY 2016 dividend paid by GIP to LSI Software

* Finance GIP acqusition with own funds and investment loan of 1.8 million zlotys

* GiP is an IT firm founded in 1989 and it also owns shares in hotel and gastronomy segments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.0126 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)