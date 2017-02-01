Feb 1 SHL Telemedicine Ltd :

* Announced today that board of directors has accepted resignation of Yuval Shaked, SHL'S CEO

* Has appointed a search committee to look for a new CEO

* Mr. Shaked has committed to continue his employment with SHL during full six months notice period, to extent required, to ensure a smooth transition with new CEO, once elected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)