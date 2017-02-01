BRIEF-Tera Probe says outcome of TOB offered by Powertech Technology's unit
* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc acquired 4.4 million shares of the co during the period from April 17 to May 29
Feb 1 APG SGA SA :
* Receives contract for 22 new digital city epanels
* New contract runs from 1 January 2018 for a period of 10 years Source text - bit.ly/2kSh6iP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc acquired 4.4 million shares of the co during the period from April 17 to May 29
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.