Feb 1 Nikkei :

* Oji Holdings is expected to report 5 percent year-on-year rise in group operating profit with 52 billion for the April-December period - Nikkei

* Oji Holdings Corp's sales are estimated to have dropped 3% to 1.04 trillion yen for the nine-month period- nikkei

* Oji Holdings Corp is likely to maintain its full-year forecast, calling for operating profit to slide 2 percent to 72 billion yen - Nikkei