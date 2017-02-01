BRIEF-India's Bannari Amman Spinning Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 20.5 million rupees versus 15.2 million rupees year ago
Feb 1 Barbara Bui SA :
* FY revenue EUR 18.9 million ($20.32 million) versus EUR 24.8 million year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kSqOSs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's Mr Price Group Ltd posted a 12 percent drop in full-year earnings, the first drop in annual profit since 2001, as consumers struggle in a sluggish economy.