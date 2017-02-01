BRIEF-Tera Probe says outcome of TOB offered by Powertech Technology's unit
* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc acquired 4.4 million shares of the co during the period from April 17 to May 29
Feb 1 Axelero SpA :
* Appoints Mauro Venturato chief financial officer, to be in office as of March 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc acquired 4.4 million shares of the co during the period from April 17 to May 29
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.