UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
Feb 1 Pointclickcare Corp
* Pointclickcare Corp files to withdraw U.S. IPO plans - sec filing
* Pointclickcare Corp says not to proceed with U.S. IPO due to market conditions
* Pointclickcare Corp - had previously filed for U.S. IPO of up to $100 million in September 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2jW89V1 Further company coverage:
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)