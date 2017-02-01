BRIEF-Ansal Housing & Construction CEO Kaushal Singhal resigns
* Says appoints kushagr ansal as ceo
Feb 2 Cooks Global Foods Ltd
* Constant currency same store sales were up 0.2% for the nine-month period to NZ$22.8 million
* Constant currency same store sales were up 0.2% for the nine-month period to NZ$22.8 million

* "Remain confident of our prospects for the remainder of the financial year"
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT WAS RUB 35.3 BILLION (27 TIMES INCREASE YEAR-ON-YEAR)