Feb 1 Hillenbrand Inc :

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.34

* Hillenbrand Inc - reaffirming fiscal 2017 guidance

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.99, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue of $356 million was 1 pct higher than prior year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $357.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hillenbrand Inc - order backlog in process equipment group grew $15 million over prior year to $520 million Source text - bit.ly/2kX99Is Further company coverage: