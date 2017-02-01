UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
Feb 1 Hillenbrand Inc :
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.34
* Hillenbrand Inc - reaffirming fiscal 2017 guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.99, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue of $356 million was 1 pct higher than prior year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $357.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hillenbrand Inc - order backlog in process equipment group grew $15 million over prior year to $520 million Source text - bit.ly/2kX99Is Further company coverage:
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)