Feb 1 Allstate Corp

* Q4 earnings per share $2.18

* Q4 revenue rose 6.8 percent to $9.3 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $7.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allstate Corp- full-year underlying combined ratio of 87.9 was at favorable end of our annual outlook range of 88-90 - sec filing

* Q4 operating earnings per share $2.17

* Allstate Corp- expect annual underlying combined ratio of 87-89 for 2017

* Allstate Corp - quarterly catastrophe losses $303 million versus $358 million