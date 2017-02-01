Feb 2 Tabcorp Holdings Ltd :
* HY revenue from ordinary activities $1.16 billion, up 2
pct
* HY net profit for period attributable to members $58.9
million, down 28 pct
* Declares interim dividend 12.5 cents per share
* FY17 dividend target is greater of 90 pct of NPAT before
significant items and amortisation of Victorian Wagering and
Betting Licence or 24 cents per share
* Tabcorp's proposed combination with Tatts Group is
expected to deliver significant value for both sets of
shareholders
* Tabcorp's target is to achieve 14 pct return on invested
capital in FY17, excluding impact of significant items
* "Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) will operate in respect
of this interim dividend"
* FY17 capex expected to be approximately $200 mln,
including $27m in 2H17 related to TGS expansion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: