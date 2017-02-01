BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare says hasn't raised prices outside regulatory framework
* Further confirms pharmaceutical prices are approved by department of health in terms of single exit price regulatory framework
Feb 1 Allurion Technologies Inc
* FILES TO SAY IT RAISED $19 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING FROM A TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT OF $27.3 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2jZTBpO)
* Further confirms pharmaceutical prices are approved by department of health in terms of single exit price regulatory framework
* Medivir's CFO Ola Burmark will leave his position - successor recruitment underway