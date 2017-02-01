Feb 2 Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd

* Total revenue in second half of FY17 to be substantially higher that first half of FY17

* "Growth of EBITDA relative to H1FY17 and pcp is expected to be modest"

* Total group revenue across different market segments for six months ended 31 december 2016 is expected to be about $34.3mln