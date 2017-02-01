Feb 1 Kellogg Co

* Kellogg Co- On Jan 31, 2017 Kellogg Company entered into an unsecured 364-day credit agreement dated as of January 31, 2017 - SEC Filing

* Kellogg Co says new credit facility allows borrower, to borrow, on a revolving credit basis up to $800 million at any time outstanding - SEC Filing