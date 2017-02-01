UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
Feb 1 Apptio Inc
* Integrated Core Strategies (US) LLC reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of January 30, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2ktzmRR] Further company coverage:
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)