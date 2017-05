Feb 1 Stuart Olson Inc

* STUART OLSON REMOVES PROJECT FROM BACKLOG

* REMOVING A $200 MILLION PRIVATE COMMERCIAL PROJECT FROM ITS DECEMBER 31, 2016 BACKLOG

* REMOVING PROJECT FROM BACKLOG WILL NOT IMPACT OUR FORECASTED REVENUE OR EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS FOR 2017 AND 2018

* EXPECT TO DISCLOSE BACKLOG AT END OF 2016 SIMILAR TO $2.0 BILLION REPORTED AT END OF 2015