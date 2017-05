Feb 1 OCC:

* OCC announces total cleared contract volume down nine percent in January

* OCC - Jan average daily volume at OCC was down 14 percent from January 2016 with 16.9 million contracts

* OCC says total cleared futures volume in January was 9.7 million contracts, a 35 percent increase from January 2016

* OCC - exchange-listed options volume reached 328,683,559 contracts in January, down 10 percent from January 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)