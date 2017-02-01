Feb 1 IAC/InterActiveCorp

* Q4 earnings per share $1.18

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.38

* Qtrly revenue $811.2 million versus $848.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $780.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

qtrly revenue down 4 percent to $811.2 million