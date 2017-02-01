Feb 1 Cadence Design Systems Inc :

* Cadence Design Systems Inc- on January 30, 2017, co entered into a $350 million five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility- sec filing

* Cadence Design Systems - revolving credit facility replaces senior credit facility entered into on december 12, 2012, as amended on September 19, 2014

* Cadence Design Systems - credit agreement provides that cadence may increase amount of revolving commitments by up to $250 million, for total up to $600 million