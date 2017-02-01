Feb 1 Aviragen Therapeutics Inc

* Aviragen Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 2A RSV challenge study of bta585

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - data indicate there was not a significant reduction in primary endpoint

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc says data indicate there was not a significant reduction in primary endpoint, which was viral load

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - overall safety profile of bta585 was favorable and consistent across treatment groups.

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - there were no safety signals observed for bta585 compared to placebo

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - plan to analyze full data set once it becomes available and communicate plan for program in Q2 of 2017

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - no clinically meaningful adverse trends in vital signs, clinical safety chemistry or hematology laboratory results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: