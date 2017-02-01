BRIEF-HF Group says Q1 net interest income at 797.6 mln shillings
* Q1 net interest income at 797.6 million shillings versus 1 billion shillings year ago
Feb 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co :
* JPMorgan Chase says Kevin Watters to retire as CEO of Chase card services, Jennifer Piepszak will replace him - internal memo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* B2HOLDING ACQUIRES A NON-PERFORMING CREDIT PORTFOLIO FROM BANCA SELLA