Feb 1 Serinus Energy Inc

* Serinus Energy Inc says has resumed production at Chouech Es Saida Field in Tunisia

* Serinus Energy Inc says field was initially shut-in on January 10, 2017, in anticipation of a three-day strike with production stoppage

* Serinus Energy Inc says company has procured a replacement electrical submersible pump for CS-3 well

* Serinus Energy Inc says anticipates that pump will be delivered to company by mid-February 2017