UPDATE 4-Start of US driving season supports oil, but oversupply worries fester
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
(Corrects source to Johnson & Johnson from Actelion Ltd)
Feb 1 Johnson & Johnson :
* J&J - upon termination of transaction agreement, under some circumstances, Actelion may be obligated to pay co a fee - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2jWFeAh Further company coverage:
* Goldman warns of price slump from 2018 as production rises (Tweaks lead, updates prices)
* Q1 operating profit $40.8 million (Reuters poll $51 million)