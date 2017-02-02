BRIEF-Manpasand beverages to associate with Parle Products
* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india
Feb 2 Nsl Consolidated Ltd
* Government of Andhra Pradesh formally allots 250.00 acres of land for pellet plant and 750 acres of land for an integrated steel plant
* Multiple proposals from large scale EPC contractors received, with technical reviews and discussions ongoing
* Current Indian industry norms indicate a possible A$44-$52 per pellet tonne operating profit for a NSL owned pellet plant
* March quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus 1.12 billion rupees last year