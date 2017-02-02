Feb 2 Nsl Consolidated Ltd

* Government of Andhra Pradesh formally allots 250.00 acres of land for pellet plant and 750 acres of land for an integrated steel plant

* Multiple proposals from large scale EPC contractors received, with technical reviews and discussions ongoing

* Current Indian industry norms indicate a possible A$44-$52 per pellet tonne operating profit for a NSL owned pellet plant