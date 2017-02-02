BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
Feb 1 Harley-davidson Inc :
* Reg-Harley-Davidson, inc. Increases dividend
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI