Feb 2 NLC India Ltd

* Says installing 500 mw solar power plants for inr 21.70 billion at various places of Tamil Nadu

* Says power plants expected to generate 83 crore unit of power per annum

* Says the power would be generated within 13 months, from the date of work order, given

* Preliminary works in progress, dispense of power, to set up 1000 mw solar power plant, each at uttarpradesh, madhyapradesh,maharashtra

* Plan to set up more wind mills with power generating capacity of 200 mw in tamil nadu