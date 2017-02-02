BRIEF-Manpasand beverages to associate with Parle Products
* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india
Feb 2 NLC India Ltd
* Says installing 500 mw solar power plants for inr 21.70 billion at various places of Tamil Nadu
* Says power plants expected to generate 83 crore unit of power per annum
* Says the power would be generated within 13 months, from the date of work order, given
* Preliminary works in progress, dispense of power, to set up 1000 mw solar power plant, each at uttarpradesh, madhyapradesh,maharashtra
* Plan to set up more wind mills with power generating capacity of 200 mw in tamil nadu
* March quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus 1.12 billion rupees last year