BRIEF-Lifewatch says board of directors supports improved offer by BioTelemetry
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY
Feb 2 Creso Pharma Ltd
* Australian loi signed for import & sale of cannabis products
* Will act as exclusive facilitator for import of products into australia and earn a facilitation fee on each health house international import
* Signed its first Australian letter of intent with Health House International Pty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY
* None of the observations relate to data integrity and quality control Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: