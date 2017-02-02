BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
Feb 2 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc :
* Expects to finance the possible transaction through a combination of cash and debt
* Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - no certainty that any transaction will ultimately be agreed, nor as to the terms on which any transaction might occur
* Negotiations valuing Mead Johnson's entire share capital at approximately $16.7 billion
* Says confirms that it is in advanced negotiations to acquire each Mead Johnson share for $90 in cash Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI