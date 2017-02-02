BRIEF-EastSideCapital drops negotiations regarding purchase of shares in brokerage house
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE
Feb 1 J Crew Group Inc
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
* Neither transactions at issue nor lawsuit filed impact co's ongoing use of its intellectual property or its business operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE
* Increased year-end distribution by 7.1 pct to 97.24 cents per share