BRIEF-Manpasand beverages to associate with Parle Products
* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Coal India Ltd :
* Jan offtake 51.35 million tonnes versus target of 55.73 million tonnes
* Jan production of 55.99 million tonnes versus target of 61.04 million tonnes Source text: bit.ly/2kY9ue4 Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus 1.12 billion rupees last year