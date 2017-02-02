BRIEF-EastSideCapital drops negotiations regarding purchase of shares in brokerage house
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE
Feb 2 Veritas Investments Ltd :
* Sale of Nosh food market business
* Nosh Group to sell business and assets to Gosh Holding
* Gross consideration for transaction is $3.98 million
* Purchaser has agreed to assume Nosh's trade creditor liabilities under transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increased year-end distribution by 7.1 pct to 97.24 cents per share