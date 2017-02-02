BRIEF-Manpasand beverages to associate with Parle Products
* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india
Feb 2 Kwality Ltd
* Says commences commercial production at its unit at Softa plant, Haryana dedicated primarily for value added products
* March quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus 1.12 billion rupees last year