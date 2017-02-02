Feb 2 ING Groep NV :

* Board proposes full-year 2016 dividend of 0.66 euros per share

* Q4 net result banking 595 million euros versus 807 million euros year ago

* Q4 interest result 3.34 billion euros versus 3.33 billion euros in Reuters Poll

* ING proposes to pay final cash dividend of 0.42 euros per ordinary share, following august 2016 interim cash dividend of 0.24 euros

* Q4 total underlying income 4.46 billion euros versus 4.22 billion euros in Reuters Poll

* Q4 net result ING Group 750 million euros versus 314 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Q4 underlying net result 1.38 billion euros versus 1.10 billion euros in Reuters Poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)