Feb 2 NN Group NV :

* Offers public cash for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Delta Lloyd

* Offers price of 5.40 euros ($5.8)(cum dividend) per ordinary share, representing a total consideration of 2.5 billion euros

* Offer is supported and recommended by Delta Lloyd Executive Board and Delta Lloyd Supervisory Board

* Offer is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2017

* NN Group will be able to pay consideration of offer for an amount of 1.4 euros billion with cash from its own available resources

* Offer Period ends April 7, 2017, unless extended