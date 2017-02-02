SE Asia Stocks-Largely subdued; Philippines hits near 3-wk high

By Chris Thomas May 29 Philippine shares hit their highest in nearly three weeks on Monday, helped by property stocks Ayala Land Inc and SM Prime Holdings, while most other Southeast Asian markets were little changed in thin trade with the United States, Britain and China closed for holidays. Investors were on the sidelines as they wait for the China PMI data due later in the week, said Victor Felix, an equity analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities. Factory a