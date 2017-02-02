BRIEF-Lifewatch says board of directors supports improved offer by BioTelemetry
Feb 2 Elekta AB (Publ)
* Says wins order from Uppsala University Hospital for Versa HD linear accelerators
* Says the center will acquire Versa HD and Flexitron brachytherapy afterloaders to be installed in its new oncology building currently under construction For the original story click here: bit.ly/2kYyGRx Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
