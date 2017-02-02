Feb 2 GVC Holdings Plc

* Repaid in full outstanding loan of eur 386 mln provided by Cerberus Business Finance

* NGR per day increased by 7 pct (up 9 in constant currency) in Q4 2016 over same period in 2015

* Board now anticipates reporting pro-forma 1 group NGR for year-ended 31 December 2016 of about eur 894 mln

* Slightly ahead of previous guidance