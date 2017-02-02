BRIEF-DXB Entertainments appoints Raed Al Nuaimi as CEO of new entity
* Appoints Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi as CEO of new entity to lead development group that will manage development projects across Dubai Holding and Meraas Holding
Feb 2 New Silkroutes Group Ltd
* Request for trading halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appoints Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi as CEO of new entity to lead development group that will manage development projects across Dubai Holding and Meraas Holding
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts