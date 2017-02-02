BRIEF-Acsion saye HEPS for year at 47 cents vs 45.9 cents yr ago
* Revenue for group for year ended 2017 was r524.8 million (2016: r453.3 million)
Feb 2 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :
* Has received binding orders for subscription corresponding to gross proceeds of 126,000,000 Norwegian crowns ($15.3 million)
* Transaction was upsized during bookbuilding, and subscription price represents a 2.2 pct premium to closing price on Feb. 1 2017
* Private placement was significantly oversubscribed
* Intends to use net proceeds of private placement to reduce reinsurance as well as for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon:
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund