Feb 2 Techstep ASA :

* Jyst Invest sold 3.8 million shares in Techstep

* Following deal Jyst Invest's holding in Techstep is 3.8 million shares, corresponding to 3.7 percent of Techstep's share capital

* Tinde Industrier sold 3.8 million shares in Techstep, now holds 3.7 percent of its share capital

* Dovran Invest sold 3.8 million shares in Techstep, now holds 3.7 percent of its share capital

