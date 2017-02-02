MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 29
DUBAI, May 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 2 Curro Holdings Ltd
* Trading statement
* HEPS for year ended 31 December 2016 will be between 43.1 cents and 47.1 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
DUBAI, May 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: