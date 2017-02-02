BRIEF-Acsion saye HEPS for year at 47 cents vs 45.9 cents yr ago
* Revenue for group for year ended 2017 was r524.8 million (2016: r453.3 million)
Feb 2 Zeus Holdings Inc
* In relation to DENR statement on suspension and closing of operations of several mines, statement has no effect on business, operations and financial condition of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund