Feb 2 Neurovive Pharmaceutical Ab
* Neurovive's new generation of sanglifehrin-based compounds
demonstrate potent inhibitory effects on human epatocellular
cancer cells
* Says preclinical data shows results from a recently
generated model compound, in which the anti-cancer activity has
been optimized, show up to 500 times more potent inhibitory
effects on human hepatocellular cancer cells (in vitro) compared
to the existing cancer drug sorafenib (a registered drug for the
treatment of advanced hepatocellular harcinoma, HCC, a form of
liver cancer)
* Says furthermore, this compound class also demonstrated
anti-cancer activity in an experimental (in vivo) model of HCC,
after oral as well as intraperitoneal dosing. The
compounds were not toxic to normal cells and well tolerated in
vivo
